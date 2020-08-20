Airbnb bans parties, caps occupancy in its rental properties worldwide

NEW YORK: Citing public health concerns amid the coronavirus, home-sharing company Airbnb today imposed a worldwide party ban at its rental properties and capped occupancy at larger homes to 16.

The ban on parties and events will be "in effect indefinitely until further notice," the company said on its website, adding that guests "may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate our policy."

"Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," Airbnb said in a statement, adding that the ban applies to all future bookings.

Airbnb began cracking down last year as rowdy parties were causing problems with neighbors in some communities.

In November, the company banned "party houses" after a deadly shooting at a Halloween party with more than 100 guests at a California rental.

Airbnb said today that 73% of its global listings already banned parties and unauthorised festivities were always prohibited. The company has historically allowed hosts to permit guests to host smaller gatherings such as birthday parties.

After the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, Airbnb removed "event-friendly" from its search and required users to adhere to local restrictions on gatherings in light of social distancing protocols.

But as local officials have cracked down on bars and social clubs, some activities have migrated to Airbnb homes, the platform said.

"We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform," the company said.

Airbnb recently said it had seen bookings begin to "bounce back" and unveiled an initiative to promote short-range travel amid a broad slowdown in tourism.

The global ban comes a day after Airbnb said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering with US regulators, setting the stage for one of 2020's marquee stock market debuts. The potential IPO underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry, which was battered this year by restrictions and shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of shares and price has yet to be determined, according to the San Francisco-based company.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3, in part as US travellers shy away from hotels and prefer to drive to local vacation rentals. – AFP, Reuters