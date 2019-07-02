Airbnb Malaysia posts 73% jump, estimated RM3b direct economic impact

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbnb welcomed over 3.25 million guests in Malaysia between July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019, marking a 73% growth year-on-year.

General manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan Mike Orgill (pix) said there are over 53,000 listings in Malaysia on Airbnb and Malaysia continues to be the fastest growing country for Airbnb in the region for the second consecutive year.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing today, Orgill said Airbnb’s host and guest community generated about RM3 billion in estimated direct economic impact in Malaysia last year.

The estimated direct economic impact is the sum of homes host earnings based on Airbnb’s internal data and estimated guest spending which was derived from a voluntary survey sent to Airbnb guest accounts.

Meanwhile, Airbnb’s Compact Survey which was conducted in January 2019 revealed that 45% of guest spending took place in the local neighbourhoods where they stayed.