Airbnb: Malaysian women earn over RM176 million in 2022 as hosts

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbnb said Malaysian women have collectively earned over RM176 million in 2022 by opening up their properties to guests for short-term homestays and experiences.

In a statement today, Airbnb said women are the cornerstone in Airbnb’s host community, and comprise 55 per cent of all hosts globally.

They earned more than US$16 billion (US$1=RM4.41) on the platform in 2022 globally, nearly 10 per cent more than their male counterparts.

Its head of public policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan Mich Goh said female hosts are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the travel and tourism sector, and especially in Malaysia. Hosting has provided Malaysian women with a significant financial opportunity amid rising costs of living.

As costs of living continue to rise, women are turning to welcoming travelers in their homes to earn supplemental income, and to share their hospitality and culture with others.

“This International Women’s Month, we celebrate these incredible women on our platform, and their entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong passion.

“We are committed to ensuring that every woman is recognised, and to provide opportunities for more to have a share in the benefits of tourism,” she said in a statement. - Bernama