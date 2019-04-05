Airbus Helicopters to expand Subang facility

PETALING JAYA: Airbus Helicopters is expanding its presence in Malaysia by offering a wider range of products and services at its Subang facility, making Malaysia its regional hub for helicopter services, customer support and training.

This includes the opening of a new helicopter completion and delivery centre, the integration of all heavy maintenance and repair services for the Southeast Asian region to the facility, as well as the addition of a second flight crew training simulator.

The group said in a statement that all helicopters for its customers in the Southeast Asian region will be delivered from the new completion and delivery centre in Subang.

“The expanded facility in Subang will enable us to provide the best possible support to our customers in the fast growing Asian region, where our extensive range of helicopters have been especially successful,” its CEO Bruno Even (pix) said in a statement today.

“It’s also part of the wider commitment of Airbus to develop our presence in Malaysia as a strategic market for all areas of the business, which also includes commercial aircraft, military transport and space applications,” he added.

Airbus Helicopters has been in Malaysia for over 15 years and currently has over 100 civil and military helicopters in service in the country. The company accounts for almost half of the civil and parapublic market in Malaysia.

Its position in the country reflects its wider success across Asia and the Pacific where it has close to 2,000 helicopters currently in service. With the expanded MRO centre in Subang, the company will be able to support a wide range of civil and military rotorcraft.

Airbus Helicopters’ Malaysian facility is located 25km from Kuala Lumpur, at the Malaysia International Aerospace Centre (MIAC), Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor.

Spanning more than 10,000 square metres, the facility is fully-equipped to provide a broad spectrum of services ranging from scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, aircraft modifications, logistics support for spares and power-by-the-hour services.

The facility also houses the Airbus Helicopters Simulation Centre, a joint venture with Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation. The simulation centre offers training to pilots and crew from customers in the military, parapublic and civil sectors throughout the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to Malaysia, it has received trainees from countries such as Australia, Japan, Oman, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Airbus Helicopters has a team of over 100 personnel, supporting its customers’ operations in Malaysia.