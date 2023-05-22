Airbus keen to work with Malaysians on sustainability projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbus Industrie sees strong potential in developing sustainability projects with Malaysia, especially in decarbonising the aerospace sector.

It is also looking at forging ties with airlines, airports, regulators, government agencies and energy providers in a cross sectoral approach.

At a press conference here today, Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley said sustainability has become a critical factor for airlines globally when making their fleet decisions.

“Fleet renewal with the latest-generation aircraft can bring an immediate reduction in fuel consumption and emissions of around 25%. The next phase will be the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels and ultimately the use of new low energy sources such as hydrogen,” said Stanley.

He also said globally, Airbus allocates around €2 billion (RM9.8 billion) annually towards the environment.

Airbus which is one of the largest exhibitors at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Show 2023, will showcase its latest A220 aircraft, which will be powered by a 10% blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for a flight from Kuching to Langkawi.

Aircraft produced by Airbus today are capable of flying with up to 50% SAF, and the aerospace giant aims to increase it to 100% by 2030.

“Ensuring a sustainable future for our industry has become a priority for Airbus, especially as we move out of the challenges we have faced during the pandemic. We are taking up this challenge with partners across the world and from across all sectors,” said Stanley.

Airbus has already forged a relationship with Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (Amic) to carry out studies on the potential for suitable feedstock locally sourced in Malaysia to produce SAF, such as algae oil and seaweed.

“There are significant opportunities for Airbus to expand our presence as an aerospace citizen in Malaysia. We look forward to building new partnerships in sustainability and space as we move forward,” Stanley said.

Malaysia is a key market for Airbus and is the third largest in Asia after China and India. Its also the manufacturer’s largest supplier base in Southeast Asia, with 14 local companies producing structures, components and parts for the complete range of civil aircraft as well as for the A400M tactical airlifter.