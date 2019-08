PETALING JAYA: Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Bhd will construct a new plant on its acquired land in Techpark @ Enstek, Seremban, at a total capital investment of RM355 million.

The land will be home for the company’s new plant and support facilities, which will include its corporate office, and recreational space and facilities for its staff.

“The company plans to strengthen the development and production for halal-compliant products as the recognised and established halal food and seasoning manufacturer. The new plant will enable Ajinomoto to meet this plan which will contribute to the company’s continuing profit growth and sustainability for the future business expansion,“ it said in a stock exchange filing.

The new plant will initially be for manufacturing of Ajinomoto’s current range of halal consumer and industrial products, Umami seasoning Aji-No-Moto, flavour seasonings, menu specific seasonings and products for the industrial food producers with capacity and space for manufacture of new products that the company may launch.

“The introduction of advanced technology will enable the company to further improve its overall efficiencies and productivity. The new plant is designed to be eco-friendly as well as provide a work-friendly and safe environment for the company’s staff.”

Construction is planned to commence in October 2019 and barring any unforeseen circumstances, is expected to be completed by March 2022.

The costs of the new plant will be funded through a combination of internally generated funds and external borrowings. The cost of it is expected to impact the earnings of the company in the initial few years of operating at the new plant due to depreciation of the new assets and repayment of external borrowings.