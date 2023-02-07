Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia offers deposits in six major foreign currencies

PETALING JAYA: Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation (Malaysia) Bhd (Alrajhi Bank Malaysia) customers can now save in six major foreign currencies when they deposit with the Bank’s Commodity Murabahah Foreign Currency Current Account-i.

Customers can earn up to 5% profit rate per annum when they deposit with the account and be able to save in these denominations: Australian dollar, euro, pound sterling, Saudi riyal, Singapore dollar and US dollar.

alrajhi bank Malaysia’s Commodity Murabahah Foreign Currency Current Account-i is beneficial to parents with children studying overseas, expatriates, and those who travel frequently or have businesses overseas.

The Commodity Murabahah Foreign Currency Current Account-i enables customers to expand their investments in foreign currencies as they keep it for future use.

Customers will only have to make an initial deposit of US$1,000 (RM4,665) or its equivalent in any of the listed above to open an individual account. alrajhi bank Malaysia’s attractive returns are calculated daily and paid monthly.

There is also no lock-in period for the rate, and customers can begin to enjoy the profit rate immediately and withdraw their deposits at any time.