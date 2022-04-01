Al-Rajhi Bank Malaysia sponsors financial show via Biztech.Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Rajhi Bank Malaysia (ARBM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Rajhi Bank of Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership with online television broadcast platform, Biztech.Asia to sponsor the “Asian Midday Market Watch” programme.

This is part of the bank’s investment in innovation to create a path in the digital space as ARBM advances towards its ambition of becoming the No. 1 Islamic innovation bank in Malaysia.

As part of this initiative, which kicks off today, the bank will sponsor 60 shows, featuring top financial analysts from the Asia-Pacific, such as Mizuho Bank head of economics & strategy Vishnu Varathan, OANDA senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific Jeffrey Halley and Smart Investor Singapore founder David Kuo, among others.

The shows will be broadcast live from Biztech.Asia’s studio on Monday to Friday at 1pm, on both Biztech’s and ARBM’s social media platforms and website to viewers across the region. Additionally, the shows will be broadcast live from ARBM’s new office at Menara Hap Seng 3, Kuala Lumpur, from April 15 to 30 and will be the first-ever live video stream from a studio in a Malaysian bank by a regional media platform.

“We are excited to partner with Biztech.Asia to deliver market information at your fingertips to viewers and listeners across the region. Through this partnership, we aim to disrupt the financial market place by being an innovator of products, solutions and timely information that will bring greater value to our individual and business customers,” said ARBM CEO Arsalaan (Oz) Ahmed (pix).

He added that the sponsorship cements ARBM’s commitment towards collaborating with experts to bring the bank closer to its customers through innovative, digital platforms whilst simultaneously setting the stage, through Biztech’s regional reach to showcase its products and services and to capture new business opportunities.

Over the last few months, ARBM has invested significantly in digital innovation as it lays the foundation for a customer-focused digital bank.

“We are committed to supporting innovative Malaysian technology solutions that are best in class by providing added value to our customers. We are thrilled to work and collaborate with a variety of partner organisations with digital expertise as well as years of experience in their respective areas.

“Aside from Biztech.Asia, we have partnered with the best-in-class industry leaders such as Oliver Wyman, Thought Machine, Amazon Web Services, Feedzai, MoneyThor and many more including recognising and tapping on local talent such as Green Dolphin and Ova to build a digital bank that will disrupt the financial services space in Malaysia,” Arsalaan said.

Meanwhile, Biztech.Asia managing director Brian Fernandez said, “We are proud to partner with ARBM to bring timely trade and stock market information to its customers, via our broadcasting platform. The global streaming market is growing exponentially, with experts forecasting that this segment will be worth US$434 billion (RM1.82 trillion) by 2024. Therefore, by partnering with us, ARBM is leading the way in providing bite-size financial and trading information to a wider audience.

“We also like to thank Oz and the team at ARBM for adopting innovative home-grown global solutions like ours after an extensive evaluation process and for supporting Malaysia and local innovations.”