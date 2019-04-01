Al Rajhi partners Indonesian bank on Islamic payment gateway

KUALA LUMPUR: Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Syariah (PT Bank BRISyariah) for partnership on payment solutions platform to Saudi Arabia recently.

The partnership with PT Bank BRISyariah caters for financial transactions for Indonesian hajj and umrah segments, offering to Indonesian tour and travel companies with alternative payment solution enabling them to perform financial transactions such as remittance, fund transfer and foreign exchange at competitive rates and charges.

Previously, Al Rajhi signed a partnership agreement with PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia as the first partner. Moving forward, more partners will be expected to use its Islamic payment gateway.

Al Rajhi CEO Steve Chen said this partnership is part of the bank’s efforts to provide innovative solutions to facilitate pilgrimage related payments by fully leveraging on its Saudi Arabia roots.

“This product offering will be first of its kind to market, whereby we provide a secure, hassle-free and seamless closed loop online payment solution for hajj and umrah travel operators directly to their beneficiaries in Saudi Arabia,“ said Chen in a statement.

PT Bank BRISyariah president director Moch Hadi Santoso said Indonesia is among the top destinations of remittance going out to Saudi Arabia.

“We have one million Indonesian pilgrims a year and we expect it to grow further over the next 10 years. Additionally, a growing middle class is also fuelling this lucrative hajj and umrah market, providing valuable opportunities for Indonesia’s hajj and umrah players. By partnering with Al Rajhi, this payment solution enable our clients to have seamless payment solutions with above-board choice than the other options available to them,” added Moch.

A full launch of this product offering will be announced at a later date in the future once the finer details of the service have been finalised.