Alam Flora launches RISE KL to boost awareness, recycling rate

PETALING JAYA: Alam Flora Environmental Solutions (AFES), a member of Malakoff Corporation Bhd and a wholly owned subsidiary of Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, has unveiled an innovative recycling facility, RISE KL, that doubles as an educational centre dedicated to promoting knowledge and best practices in recycling and waste segregation to cater to the increasing waste disposal in Kuala Lumpur.

With the capacity to manage 50 tonnes of waste every day, RISE KL aims to support the government’s aspiration in increasing the national recycling rate to 40% by 2050, simultaneously pursuing the goal of meeting Malakoff’s own sustainability target to achieve 15% to 20% recyling rate by 2025.

AFES director Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan said he is confident of the organisation’s progress towards these objectives.

He expects that within the next five years, AFES will be able to produce 65 tonnes of recyclable waste from Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding areas.

“AFES looks forward to RISE KL raising public awareness about the importance of recycling.

“Additionally, we also hope to continue receiving support from the government in establishing more recycling facilities like RISE KL in the future,” he added.

RISE KL started as a manual recycling facility before it gradually implemented a semiautomated process stemming from either a single stream or dual stream source. It became fully operational in January 2022 and is now capable of receiving up to 50 tonnes of dry waste every day to be segregated and recycled.

Th establishment of RISE KL is part of the aspirations of Malakoff’s business pillar Malakoff Environmental Solutions to focus on environmental management and solutions that are dedicated to serving communities and the planet. It is also in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 12 that ensures sustainable consumption and production patterns.