Alam Maritim’s share price up 9% after clinching Carigali contract

PETALING JAYA: Alam Maritim Resources Bhd’s share price rose as much as 9% this morning after the group was awarded a contract with an initial value of RM40 million by Carigali Hess Operating Company Sdn Bhd.

The stock opened higher at 11.5 sen this morning from yesterday’s closing price of 11 sen, and traded at a high of 12 sen during early trade. At midday, the stock was trading at 12 sen with 8.49 million shares done.

Yesterday, the group said its wholly owned subsidiary Alam Maritim (M) Sdn Bhd was awarded the contract for the provision of underwater inspection services for Carigali Hess Facilities.

The four-year contract is effective from Sept 5, 2018 till Sept 4, 2022 with an option to extend up to one year.

The contract requires Alam Maritim to perform a confirmed base scope of work and “call-out” or unscheduled work for the inspection of Carigali Hess jackets, pipelines and FSO (floating storage and offloading).