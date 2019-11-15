Alibaba launches Hong Kong public offering

KUALA LUMPUR: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has launched its Hong Kong public offering, which forms part of the global offering of 500 million new ordinary shares and listing of its ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd.

The listing in Hong Kong will allow more of the company’s users and stakeholders in the Alibaba digital economy across Asia to invest and participate in the e-commerce giant’s growth.

“In addition to expanding the company’s overall investor base, the offering will tap into substantial new capital pools in Asia and create a nearly round-the-clock market for global investors to trade Alibaba shares,” it said in a statement today.

Alibaba Group chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Zhang said the e-commerce giant aims to serve global consumers, of which more than one billion will be Chinese consumers, and facilitate more than 10 trillion renminbi (RM1=0.59) of consumption on its platform within the next five years.

This goal will be accomplished by continuing to pursue its three strategic pillars of globalisation, domestic consumption and big data powered by cloud computing, he added.

“Hong Kong is one of the world’s most important financial centres and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the future of Hong Kong,” Zhang added.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for the implementation of its strategies of driving user growth and engagement, empowering businesses to facilitate digital transformation, and continuing to innovate and invest for the long term. - Bernama