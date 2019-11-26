Alibaba shares surge 6.6% on Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG: Alibaba Group's Hong Kong shares closed their first trading session up 6.6% from the issue price after this year's largest stock sale.

Shares worth HK$13.99 billion (RM7.48 billion) were traded, according to Refinitiv data, making it the third biggest debut on record for the Hong Kong market.

Alibaba is already the fifth most-traded company in New York this year, averaging US$2.6 billion (RM10.87 billion) a day, Refinitiv data showed.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has raised at least US$11.3 billion from its secondary listing, which has been seen as a vote of confidence in Hong Kong's financial future amid six months of increasingly violent anti-government protests.

The figure could climb to as much as US$12.9 billion if Alibaba chooses to exercise an over-allotment option within 30 days of the start of trade.

Alibaba shares closed at HK$187.60 (RM100.30) which was 6.6% higher than the issue price of HK$176 per share.

The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy start with chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang joined on stage at a stock exchange ceremony by dignitaries including city Financial Secretary Paul Chan and former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa.

Soon after the gong was sounded, Asia's most valuable company soared almost 8%.

"On the occasion of (Alibaba's) 20th anniversary, we have ushered in an important milestone, which is to come home, come back to Hong Kong for listing," Zhang said at the ceremony as crowds clapped and cheered.

On Monday its US American Depository Shares (ADS) closed at US$190.45. With eight Hong Kong shares per ADS, that implied a price of HK$186.30 per share.

Alibaba's debut ranks third in the city for first-day turnover behind insurer AIA Group in 2010 which recorded HK$49.38 billion in turnover, China Literature was second with HK$14.17 billion when it debuted in November 2017, Refinitiv data showed.

The Hong Kong and New York stocks are fungible, which means investors can buy and sell the same shares on either exchange and that pricing on the exchanges are unlikely to diverge too far from each other.

"There will be some upside for the company's price in Hong Kong but I don't think we will see the shares double or triple in a year," said Geo Securities chief executive Francis Lun.

In its prospectus, Alibaba said it would use the funds raised to increase its investment in online delivery and local services platform Ele.me and in online travel group Fliggy. Alibaba also plans to spend more on developing Youku, one of the leading online video platforms in China. – AFP, Reuters