Aliran Ihsan signs MoU with Adaro Water on water technology exchange

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad witnessed a signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Aliran Ihsan Resources Bhd (AIR Bhd) and PT Adaro Tirta Mandiri (Adaro Water) to foster a mutual understanding between the two companies.

Adaro Water is the water arm of the Adaro Group which is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Adaro Water’s main business is the construction of a water treatment plant via a concession business model and the reduction of non-revenue water via a performance-based contract. The MoU aims to exchange technology between AIR Bhd and Adaro Water to tap into the Indonesia and Malaysian markets, especially on water reclamation, non-revenue water and wastewater sectors.

The MoU was signed by AIR Bhd CEO Adam Saffian Ghazali and Ahmad Rosyid, president director of Adaro Water. Also present during the session were Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, president of Malaysia Water Association Dr Hj Asari Daud, Informa Markets Malaysia co-chairman General Tan Sri Panglima Mohd Azumi Mohamed (Rtd) and MMC Corp Bhd group chief financial officer Badrulhisyam Fauzi.

“AIR Bhd is honoured to have this opportunity to work together with a progressive and forward-looking partner the Adaro Group. This partnership bears strong testament to our expertise in providing full spectrum of water, wastewater, and reclamation treatment for operations, maintenance, rehabilitation of facilities and treatment of water system,” said Adam Saffian.

The signing ceremony took place during the 12th edition Asiawater Expo and Forum at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Dec 8.