All-new Toyota Vios arrives with improved performance, new tech

SHAH ALAM: UMW Toyota Motor unveiled its fourth-generation edition of the highly successful Toyota Vios, a popular subcompact sedan that has been a bestseller in the Malaysian non-national car market since its introduction in 2003 with more than half a million units sold. The new and highly anticipated model boasts improved performance, quicker acceleration, and new technology, making it an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a reliable, efficient, and affordable car.

Toyota has combined advanced automotive technologies with upgraded specifications to give the all-new Toyota Vios superior ownership value. The proven 1.5-litre DOHC Dual VVT-i engine has been improved to deliver stronger performance while a new 7-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic gives quicker acceleration as well as enhances fuel efficiency.

Manufactured at the Assembly Services Sdn Bhd in Bukit Raja, Klang, quality standards are met throughout the efficient assembly process following the Toyota Way. The latest iteration of the Toyota Vios is the first vehicle to incorporate state-of-the-art technology during assembly. Using ultra high tensile materials, continuous frame design, and increased welding spots gives the car higher body rigidity and reduced mass. The engine compartment is also redesigned to eliminate form breakpoints, further reducing weight.

“The use of advanced technology in the assembly of the all-new Toyota Vios not only enhances the quality and efficiency of production but also promotes the upskilling of our workforce, fosters knowledge expansion within the industry, and contributes positively to the local economy. We are proud to be driving growth in the nation through our commitment to quality standards and innovative manufacturing processes,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran K.

He added, “The response for the all-new Toyota Vios has been phenomenal, with more than 5,000 orders to date made since we announced our order-taking on Feb 24. This is a testament to the popularity of the all-new Toyota Vios in the Malaysian market”.