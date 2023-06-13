Alliance Bank, IJM Land team up to drive adoption of ‘green’ properties

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd and IJM Land Bhd today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to encourage the ownership of green-certified properties to contribute towards a more sustainable community and environment.

This partnership eases homebuyers’ access to Alliance Bank’s Green Mortgage Financing Package for IJM Land’s green-certified properties, which offers competitive financing and fast turnaround time of the loan application.

“As the bank progresses towards becoming an ESG-focused organisation, we continue to innovate solutions around our customers to meet their evolving needs. This strategic partnership with IJM Land aligns with our ESG aspiration as well as our goal to be a bank for the community, supporting their home ownership journey. We look forward to expanding our reach to key target market, enabling more businesses and customers to adopt sustainable practices and create more meaningful impact for the community,” said Alliance Bank group chief consumer banking officer Gan Pai Li.

The bank aims to achieve RM10 billion in new sustainable banking business by financial year 2025 as part of its sustainability goal that includes reduction of the bank’s own greenhouse gas emissions. Alliance Bank recorded RM6.7 billion in new sustainable banking business as at FY23.

“Given the high impact the construction industry has on the environment, we have made innovation and ecological sustainability the primary drivers of our growth strategy. This way, every product that we create is not only relevant, but responsible as well and so it is incumbent on us to create offerings that are ‘Distinctively IJM’,” said IJM land CEO Datuk Wong Tuck Wai.

“The package fits perfectly with IJM Land’s green, healthy and wholesome value proposition and enables homebuyers to use our offerings as the starting point for their sustainable journey into green homeownership,” he added.