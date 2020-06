PETALING JAYA: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd posted a net profit of RM98.06 million for the first quarter ended March 31, a drop of 12.3% compared to a net profit of RM111.78 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year , due to credit losses stemming from the impairment of a few large accounts and increased credit costs from mortgage portfolio and the early effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the period rose 7.7% to RM434.41 million from RM403.44 million reported previously.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, its consumer banking segment saw a profit before tax (pbt) of RM7.5 million.

Its business banking segment saw a pbt of RM326.3 million, a 20.3% decline from the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Alliance’s investment banking segment posted a loss before tax of RM16.9 million year-on-year due to lower brokerage income and a goodwill impairment and pbt in its financial markets segment increased by 5.7% to RM246.1 million.

Moving forward, it will be revamping the business model of the group’s distribution to bring banking directly to its customers by going beyond the confines of a physical location by accelerating its efforts to develop digital tools.

The group explained that this will enable the Group to quickly adapt to a post Covid-19 environment where customers are likely to shun gathering in enclosed places.

Its group CEO Joel Kornreich stated that it will manage its credit risk by reducing exposure in high risk segments, and be selective in new loan origination.

“We continue to focus on ensuring healthy liquidity ratios and strong customer-based funding, as well as high cash availability at all our branches and ATMs nationwide,” he said.

Alliance noted that the pandemic has resulted in a shift in customer preferences for remote interactions, therefore it is accelerating its remote banking and branch transformation efforts.