Alliance Bank’s Q3 net profit jumps 21.5%

PETALING JAYA: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd recorded net profit growth of 21.5% for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (Q3) at RM148.93 million, from RM122.55 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 7.8% to RM418.40 million, compared with RM388 million in the same period a year ago.

The group recorded a net profit of RM425.82 million for the nine months period ended Dec 31, 2018 (9MFY19), an increase of RM45.5 million or 12% compared to the corresponding period last year, while revenue grew 4.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM1.22 billion.

Net interest income (including Islamic net financing income) grew 9% y-o-y, driven by stronger volume growth, improved loan mix from better risk adjusted return loans, and higher rate from asset re-pricing post overnight policy rate (OPR) hike.

Gross loans and advances grew 6% y-o-y to RM41.4 billion. Small and medium enterprise (SME) and commercial loans expanded 10.9% y-o-y, while consumer unsecured loans grew 21.1% y-o-y.

Year-to-date net interest margin (NIM) improved by 8 basis points (bps) to 2.48%, while gross interest margin improved 23 bps driven by better risk adjusted return loans.

The operating expenses for 9MFY19 declined 1.8% y-o-y, while cost-to-income ratio was at 46.9%, better than the industry average of 47.4%.

“Throughout the FY19 period our focus is to strengthen our key strategic pillars. They have been, and will continue to be, our catalyst to grow and achieve our mid-term growth plan, which is to strengthen our position in the SME and consumer space,” the group’s CEO Joel Kornreich said in a statement.

“We are also building up our capabilities, reorganising ourselves, and investing in technology to deliver improved service and experiences to our customers by ensuring that the innovative solutions are fast, simple, and responsive.

“As a local and SME-focused bank, we believe our strength is in owning a deep insight to the specific needs and challenges of our customers,” he added.