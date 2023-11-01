Alliance Bank wins eight awards for innovative digital solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd started the year on a high note by announcing that it bagged eight accolades in 2022 for its innovative digital solutions for consumers and businesses.

Over the past few years, the bank has developed and launched a series of digital solutions for its customers which range from account opening to financing as well as meeting their transactional needs. These digital innovations such as the BizSmart® Mobile and Online with its fully mobile trade financing platform eTrade, offer speed and convenience to the bank’s customers.

The platform was awarded with Outstanding Digital Innovation in SME Banking at the Global Retail Banking Innovations Awards 2022, as well as Best Corporate Mobile Banking App and Outstanding Use of Technology in Trade Finance at the Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2022. It also bagged the Malaysia Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year and Malaysia Domestic Mobile App of the Year at the Asian Banking and Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2022.

Since its inception, the platform has been continuously enhanced with new functions based on input and feedback from customers. Today, 75% of the bank’s total trade financing transactions are done using this digital platform.

The bank has also made it easy and convenient for businesses to apply for a loan by simplifying the loan application process with the introduction of Digital SME. It allows micro, small and medium enterprises to apply for a collateral-free business loan of up to RM1 million from anywhere, anytime.

Over RM100 million of small SME loans have been disbursed through this solution which was recognised with the Silver Award for Best Use of CX Technology at the prestigious CX Asia Excellence Awards 2022.

At the same awards programme, the Bank’s allianceonline mobile app was awarded with the Bronze Award for Best Use of Mobile for a fully integrated platform providing consumers with end-to-end banking capabilities essentially having the “Bank In Your Pocket”. It was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Excellence for Brand Awareness award category at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2022.

“These recognitions are a testament to our continued focus on innovation to make banking fast, simple and convenient. We will continue to work towards building better and more innovative solutions to help our customers achieve their life goals,” said Alliance Bank Group CEO Kellee Kam.