Allianz earnings up 15.3% to RM100m in fourth quarter

PETALING JAYA: Allianz Malaysia Bhd’s earnings increased by 15.3% in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (Q4) to RM100.04 million, from RM86.78 million in the previous corresponding quarter mainly due to higher underwriting profit from motor business arising from lower claims and management expenses.

For the quarter under review, the general insurance segment recorded a profit before tax of RM78 million, an increase of 15.7% as compared to the preceding year quarter.

Meanwhile, the life insurance segment recorded a profit before tax of RM50.3 million, a decrease of 15.5% due mainly to higher group claims.

Allianz reported a 7.63% increase in revenue to RM1.3 billion in Q4 from RM1.21 billion, driven by higher gross earned premiums and investment income.

For the full year, its net profit grew 30.9% to RM377.02 million from RM287.96 million a year ago, while revenue was up 7.9% to RM5.18 billion from RM4.8 billion previously.

The general insurance industry reported a marginal growth of 1.5% in gross written premium for the year ended Dec 31, 2018.

Allianz said the group anticipates similar trend in the medium-term given the economic uncertainty and subdued consumer sentiments.

However, it said the general insurance segment will continue to offer innovative products and services in anticipation of a fully liberalised insurance market while further expanding its multi-distribution model to maintain market leadership.

For the life insurance segment, Allianz will continue to leverage on the strength of its multi-distribution channels and increase productivity across distribution channels to generate growth.

The group will also continue to focus on optimising the performance of its insurance businesses and expect to maintain satisfactory results in 2019, it added.