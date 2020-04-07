Allianz Malaysia confirms CEO’s departure from Socso

PETALING JAYA: Allianz Malaysia Bhd has confirmed media reports regarding the resignation of its CEO Zakri Khir as chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

In a statement, Zakri said he had tendered his resignation, with immediate effect, to the Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri M Saravanan this morning.

“I was appointed by the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) to helm Socso as chairman on Oct 8, 2018 due to my 30-year experience in the insurance industry. I looked at it as doing national service to the country. But with any new government, there will come changes and I am of the opinion that my services are no longer required.

“I have done my best and am grateful for all the support received and that I was given the privilege to serve the government for the last 16 months,” said Zakri.

Earlier today, an online portal, quoting sources, said Zakri had sent in his notice and that Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh had been picked as his successor.