Allianz Malaysia-HSBC launch fund to tap global bonds market

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd and HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd (HSBC Malaysia) have launched a new investment-linked fund, the Allianz Life Elite Income to provide opportunities in the global bonds market.

In a statement on June 16, Allianz Malaysia said Allianz Life Elite Income Fund invests in an underlying fund, the PIMCO GIS Income Fund, and it is the first PIMCO fund offered as an investment-linked fund in Malaysia.

Allianz Life CEO Charles Ong said the Allianz Life Elite Income Fund is especially designed to cater to customers seeking stability and consistent investment returns over a medium to long-term period from fixed income funds.

“Investing in the global markets can help investors mitigate the impact from local market crisis on their investments, with a higher probability of long-term growth. As such, it is crucial to pick the right fund and time to invest globally,” Ong said.

The Allianz Life Elite Income provides access to fixed income funds globally via investment-linked plans under HSBC which also come with life insurance protection, he said.

The statement said the global bonds investment opportunity is offered at an annual fund management fee of 0.90 per cent per annum via HSBC investment-linked plans including its EliteSaver Plus, EliteSaver GIO or EliteCare Plus, via a lump sum investment amount or regular savings for dollar-cost averaging. - Bernama