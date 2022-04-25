Allianz offers protection to B40 with Bateriku tie-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd (Allianz General) is partnering Bateriku (M) Sdn.Bhd. (Bateriku.com) to offer its Allianz PerlindunganKu to all Bottom 40 (B40) community groups registered under Bateriku.com.

The partnership will see Bateriku.com, Malaysia’s number one Connected Roadside Assistance Provider (CRAS), partnering as an Allianz General agent to offer Allianz PerlindunganKu by Allianz General under the government’s Perlindungan Tenang, an affordable insurance initiative.

Existing and new customers of Bateriku.com who are eligible will be encouraged to use their vouchers to purchase Allianz PerlindunganKu using the Perlindungan Tenang Voucher (PTV), which is a government initiative to ease the financial burden of the B40 community in the event of an accidental injury.

“Incidents over the past two years have exposed the state of underinsurance amongst Malaysians. As insurers, our focus is to continue to find feasible ways to close the protection gap,” said Allianz Malaysia CEO Sean Wang.

“Knowing Bateriku.com’s ethos and their unwavering commitment to their customers and ecosystem partners, we were eager to partner with them to drive this initiative to get the B40 segment protected. Through this partnership, we hope to be able to reach out to a bigger section of the segment not only to offer them an insurance solution but at the same time educate and raise awareness of the importance of protection and encourage them to get the protection they deserve,” added Wang.