Allianz to pay US$6b settlement in US funds collapse case

NEW YORK/MUNICH: Germany’s Allianz SE agreed to pay more than US$6 billion (RM26.3 billion) and its US asset management unit pleaded guilty to criminal securities fraud over the collapse of a group of investment funds early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allianz’s settlements with the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are among the largest in corporate history, and dwarf earlier settlements obtained under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Gregoire Tournant, the former chief investment officer who created and oversaw the now-defunct Structured Alpha funds, was also indicted for fraud, conspiracy and obstruction, while two other former portfolio managers entered related guilty pleas.

Once with more than US$11 billion of assets under management, the Structured Alpha funds lost more than US$7 billion as Covid-19 roiled markets in February and March 2020.

Allianz Global Investors US LLC was accused of misleading pension funds for teachers, bus drivers, engineers, religious groups and others by understating the funds’ risks, and having “significant gaps” in its oversight.

Investors were told the funds employed options that included hedges to protect against market crashes, but prosecutors said the fund managers repeatedly failed to buy those hedges.

Prosecutors said the managers also inflated fund results to boost their pay through performance fees, with Tournant, 55, collecting US$13 million in 2019 and becoming his unit’s highest or second-highest-paid employee from 2015 to 2019.

Investigators said the misrepresentations began in 2014, and helped Allianz generate more than US$400 million of net profit.

At a news conference, US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said more than 100,000 investors were harmed, and that while American prosecutors rarely bring criminal charges against companies it was “the right thing to do”.

Also known for its insurance operations, Allianz is among Germany’s most recognisable brands and an Olympic sponsor. Its namesake arena near its Munich headquarters, meanwhile, houses Bayern Munich, one of world’s best-known soccer teams.

The settlement calls for Allianz to pay a US$2.33 billion criminal fine, make US$3.24 billion of restitution and forfeit US$463 million, court papers show.

Williams said the fine was significantly reduced because of Allianz’s compensation to investors.

Even so, the payout is close to twice the US$3.3 billion in corporate penalties that the Justice Department collected for all of 2021.

An Allianz lawyer entered the guilty plea at a hearing before US District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan.

Allianz also accepted a US$675 million civil fine from by the SEC, one of that regulator’s largest penalties since Enron Corp and WorldCom Inc imploded two decades ago.

Shares of Allianz closed up 1.7% in Germany, with the payout broadly matching reserves that the company previously set aside.

The other two portfolio managers – Stephen Bond-Nelson, 51, of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey; and Trevor Taylor, 49, of Miami – agreed to plead guilty to fraud and conspiracy, and cooperate with prosecutors. Their lawyers declined immediate comment.

Allianz’s guilty plea carries a 10-year ban on Allianz Global Investors' providing advisory services to US-registered investment funds.

As a result, Allianz plans to move about US$120 billion of investor assets to Voya Financial Inc in exchange for a stake of up to 24% in Voya’s investment management unit. It expects a final agreement in the coming weeks. – Reuters