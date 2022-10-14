ALR completes issuance of Sukuk Murabahah worth RM5.5b

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Bhd (ALR) has successfully completed its inaugural issuance of RM5.5 billion AAA-rated Senior Sustainable and Responsible Investment Sukuk Murabahah (Sustainability Sukuk Murabahah).

This also marked the completion of ALR’s acquisition of the four highway toll concessionaires, namely Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (LITRAK), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (SPRINT Highway), KESAS Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (SMART), it said.

“This successful Sustainability Sukuk Murabahah transaction is a step forward in ALR’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate to accelerate the era of nominal tolling for the motoring rakyat.

“As we strive to fulfil our mandate, we will disclose our financial status bi-annually as a status update on our financial progress, in line with our charter and pledge of transparency to our constituents,” it said in a statement today.

ALR also expressed its gratitude to the key stakeholders of the concessionaires, namely Gamuda Bhd, Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings Bhd, MMC Corporation Bhd, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd and Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor for their support in the acquisitions.

Established in 2021, ALR was incorporated under the Companies Act 2016, and is managed by shareholders and a board of directors for the express purpose of carrying on or undertaking the business of a holding company of highway concessions. - Bernama