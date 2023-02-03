AmanahRaya Syariah Income Fund officially launched

KUALA LUMPUR: AmanahRaya Investment Management Sdn Bhd (ARIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amanah Raya Bhd (AmanahRaya), has reached another milestone by officially launching its seventh unit trust fund, AmanahRaya Syariah Income Fund (ARSIF) today.

AmanahRaya group managing director Ahmad Feizal Sulaiman Khan said that subsequent to the introduction of the fund on May 5, 2022, the fund has grown in size, crossing the RM200 million mark.

“ARSIF was launched to complement its product line-up and provide a comprehensive investment solution to its existing and potential clients,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the official launch of ARSIF.

The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, accompanied by Ahmad Feizal, ARIM chairman Datuk Ramli Chik and ARIM managing director Mohamad Shafik Badaruddin.

Ahmad Feizal added that ARSIF invests in short-term to medium-term Islamic bonds with maturities of less than five years.

“As a low-risk investment given its minimal volatility, ARSIF appeals as an attractive investment solution best suited for investors with low to medium risk profile,” he said.

But beyond providing investors with a reliable investment option, the launch of ARSIF, Ahmad Feizal said, also reflects the continued efforts by AmanahRaya and its subsidiary ARIM in helping clients to meet their financial objectives.

He added that AmanahRaya, as a group, commits to its role in wealth and estate planning which encompasses not only will services, trust and estate administration, but also investment planning and management of investment risks as well.

Meanwhile, Steven Sim said ARSIF is a significant addition to the diverse range of the country’s capital market offerings, giving investors an additional avenue to enter or invest in Malaysia’s bond market.

He said that the government remains committed to cultivating a durable and supportive investment environment by building a financial ecosystem that is characterised by openness, transparency and innovation to ensure that our markets remain robust and resilient in the face of changing economic circumstances.

The launch was attended by 300 guests comprising ARIM’s clients, corporate agents and investment bankers.

ARIM is also a licensed asset management company under the Capital Markets and Services Act. – Bernama