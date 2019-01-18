AmBank, CGC tie up to provide RM100m financing to Proton dealers

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank and Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC) penned a collaboration with Proton in providing its dealers with financing access via CGC’s Portfolio Guarantee (PG) worth RM100 million offered exclusively to eligible Proton dealers to facilitate them in upgrading their facility to 3S (sales, services and spare parts) and 4S (including body and paint) centres.

AmBank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the ceremony today celebrates the on-going collaboration between AmBank and CGC.

“We have seen positive growth in our collaborations with CGC in the past and excited with the launch of this new PG which provides Proton dealers with exclusive financing. We value our long relationship with Proton and look forward to more collaborations with them in the future on payment and collection solutions,” he said in a statement.

The new PG offered by AmBank and CGC is a term loan facility ranging from RM1 million to RM3 million, with 70% of the loan guaranteed by CGC, and guarantee fee absorbed by AmBank. Dealers may submit their applications from Jan 18, 2019 onwards and will be attended to based on a first-come-first-served basis within the capped RM100 million allocation.

CGC president/CEO Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said this special PG will provide financial access for Proton car dealers to upgrade their facility to 3S and 4S centres.

“CGC is honoured and proud to be part of this collaboration to support Proton, an important brand in Malaysia’s automotive industry.”