AmBank Group amplifies Go Green initiatives with GET programme

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank Group has adopted the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme offered by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint in electricity consumption. This comes in line with group’s sustainability agenda.

“We were the nation’s first financial institution to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on one of our buildings located at the Damansara Fairway 3. We have opted for the GET programme as an alternative to gain access to more renewable energy, due to the limitation of the rooftop design of our other premises. We will continue to explore and implement other energy management initiatives to further reduce carbon emissions and minimise environmental impact from our operations,“ said AmBank Group Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir.

With the GET programme, AmBank Group is expected to reduce its Scope 2 carbon emissions by approximately 90%. Among the green initiatives implemented are investing in energy-efficient infrastructures such as installing LED lighting system for its buildings and branches nationwide.

“We applaud the commitment that AmBank Group has undertaken to proactively reduce its carbon footprint from its operations through the GET programme. In addition to receiving the internationally recognised Malaysian Renewable Energy Certificate (mREC), GET subscribers like AmBank Group are contributing towards the national green agenda to increase renewable energy generation to 31% by 2025,“ said TNB chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Established by the Energy Commission, the GET programme is facilitated by TNBX Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB. With mREC backing the GET programme, subscribers are assured that they are indirectly receiving eco-friendly energy sources like hydro and solar.