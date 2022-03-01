AmBank Group ties with RE players to supply solar panels

PETALING JAYA: AmBank Group has partnered with renewable energy companies Armani Energy Sdn Bhd and Nestcon Sustainable Solutions Sdn Bhd to supply solar panels to AmBank’s customers.

Under this synergy, AmBank is providing a financing scheme for up to 50MW to its current solar panel partners namely Armani and Nestcon. The companies will offer free solar system installation packages exclusively to AmBank customers and enable them to enjoy cheaper tariffs for future usage.

Both companies, along with AmBank Group have penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a virtual signing ceremony today.

The MoU was signed by AmBank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Armani group executive chairman Datuk Seri Bryan Wong Sze Chien, and Nestcon group managing director Datuk Lim Jee Gin.

Sulaiman said the partnership marked a significant milestone for the group’s commitment towards environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

“AmBank welcomes Armani and Nestcon on board as our partners in gearing towards providing sustainable energy solutions to businesses. We are looking at empowering our customers towards renewable energy in sustaining their business premises, particularly given the long-term economic and environmental benefits,“ he said in a statement.

Wong said the group is at the forefront in revolutionising businesses through the constant application of innovative sustainable solutions at its various core segments such as construction, property development, furniture, and plantations.

“Armani Group envisioned the dynamic integration of renewable energy to every aspect of our lives as we anticipate widespread adoption shortly,“ he said.

Lim said the collaboration would unlock a new robust revenue stream that rides on the rising demand for solar energy across Malaysia.

“This is aligned with our intent in building a sustainable earnings portfolio that provides economic, environmental and social benefits,” he said.