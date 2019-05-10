AmBank Islamic demands RM12.85m loan payment from Seacera

PETALING JAYA: Seacera Group Bhd has received a letter of demand from AmBank Islamic Bhd demanding a payment of RM12.85 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the payment is in respect of the total amount outstanding and due payable under the Murabahah Tawarruq Term Financing-i, Murabahah Tawarruq Cashline-i and Multi Trade Finance Facilities-i.

Seacera is required to settle the payment in full within seven days from May 9, 2019, failing which AmBank Islamic will proceed with necessary action as deemed fit and all costs to be incurred by the company.

The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Seacera’s share price rose 2.56% to close at 20 sen with 7.33 million shares traded on Friday.