AmBank offers special financing for Penang tech park end-buyers

PETALING JAYA: AmBank (M) Bhd will offer special financing packages to end-buyers of Penang Technology Park in Bertam. The sustainable industrial park, which is partly financed by AmBank, comes with solar energy specialist services for all factory buildings and incorporates a rainwater and waste water management system in the 880-acre development.

AmBank Group’s business banking, managing director Christopher Yap said, “It is an honour to support this project by Ideal Property Group, as they have an impeccable track record of being one of Penang’s established developers. We are also excited to be the first bank to provide this distinctive end-financing package to Ideal Property Group's customers as more companies are looking to achieve resource efficiency and adopt sustainable business practices.”

Ideal Property Group executive chairman Tan Sri Alex Ooi Kee Liang said: “Ideal Property Group is committed to creating exceptional spaces that meet the needs and exceeds the expectations of our customers. Penang Technology Park@Bertam is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability. This partnership with AmBank helps us to achieve our shared goal of driving economy growth and promote sustainable development in the region.”