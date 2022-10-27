$!AmBank partners BonusLink for seamless digital account opening, loyalty point conversion

PETALING JAYA: AmBank has collaborated with BonusLink to facilitate its online account opening and BonusLink Point conversion-to cash via the latter’s website and Blink app.
AmBank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said digital is a major thrust in AmBank’s strategy, and it strives to be at the forefront of banking technology and continuously improving its customers’ daily banking experience.
Retail banking managing director Aaron Loo (pix) said since its launch, this feature has gained significant traction with BonusLink members, which has a database of over 900,000 Blink app users.
“As of September 2022, over 100 million BonusLink points were converted through the Blink and AmOnline app. We hope this momentum continues to grow, especially as BonusLink continues to introduce new features and partnerships to enhance its customer experience,” said Loo in a statement today.
AmBank and BonusLink had launched a new feature last October that allows customers to link their BonusLink membership to AmOnline, where BonusLink members can now redeem and convert their BonusLink Points instantly to cash and have it credited directly into their AmBank or AmBank Islamic savings or current account in just a few taps.
New AmBank customers have the opportunity to earn up to RM60 worth of BonusLink points when they apply for a AmPartner current account from Blink app and BonusLink website. The campaign is currently running from now until Dec 31, 2022.
Launched in March 2017, the AmBank BonusLink Visa Credit Card has over 50,000 cardholders who can enjoy joint campaigns such as promotions to drive new-to-bank customer acquisitions and spending rewards for existing cardholders. New and current AmBank cardholders can apply for the AmBank BonusLink Visa Credit Card via AmOnline and stand a chance to earn up to 23,000 BonusLink points when the cards are approved, activated and upon spending.
Separately, AmPartner current account is a deposit account in partnership with BonusLink that rewards customers with interest return of up to 0.3% per annum. Customers can also enjoy BonusLink Points on every ringgit maintained in their account with a minimum monthly average balance of RM500.