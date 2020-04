PETALING JAYA: AmBank Group has pledged its support to donate RM500,000 to Tabung Covid-19 via Mercy Malaysia as part of its efforts to assist with the relief initiatives and cushioning the severe impact to the national healthcare system resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group’s chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hashim hoped that the contribution would ease the burden of healthcare frontliners and workers during this challenging period.

“Our gratitude and prayers are with those who are working tirelessly around the clock in combating this health crisis,” he said in a press release.

In addition, AmBank has also collaborated with PichaEats to sponsor over 200 meals daily in total for lunch and dinner to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) and Putrajaya Hospital frontliners; doctors and nurses during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The group stated that it will continuously play its corporate responsibility role for the community at large and contribute to the sustainable development of the community within which it operates.