PETALING JAYA: AmBank Group will allow temporary deferment or restructuring of instalment repayments for its individual and SME customers in the wake of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In a statement this morning, group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir (pix) said the group is committed to assisting its customers during this difficult period.

“This is a trying time for everyone in Malaysia, and globally as well. As a caring bank, AmBank is sympathetic towards the plight of our customers, particularly individuals and SMEs, who are affected by the 2019-nCoV,” he said.

Individual and SME customers who are affected by the 2019-nCoV may approach AmBank, which will then evaluate and consider offering temporary deferment or restructuring of instalment repayments to ease the burden of its customers, who are more susceptible to the adverse impact arising from the 2019-nCoV.

In addition to this, AmMetLife and AmMetLife Takaful have introduced supportive financial relief to assist policy owners.

Both insurance companies will cover hospital admission due to 2019-nCoV, as the Health Ministry currently requires treatment to be undertaken at designated government hospitals.