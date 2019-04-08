AmBank to disburse RM20b SME financing by 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank (M) Bhd aims to disburse RM20 billion in loans in the next three years to spur SME development in Malaysia.

In 2018, the bank disbursed RM6.14 billion worth of SME loans, marking a 30.6% growth from RM4.7 billion in 2017.

AmBank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir (pix) said in line with its Top 4 Strategy, AmBank has undertaken several initiatives aimed at igniting SME growth.

“AmBank Group will continue to support SMEs through much needed financing. At the same time, we are also conscious of the need to go beyond providing companies with funding. Through our various SME-centric initiatives, we are focused on being there for our SME clientele, from cradle to IPO,” Sulaiman said.