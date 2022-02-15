AmBank wins Asian Banker award for customer on-boarding experience

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank Group has been awarded the “Best digital account opening/Customer on-boarding initiative/Application 2021” by The Asian Banker Malaysia Awards 2021.

“This award bodes well for our digital footprint, given our focus on delivering customer-centric solutions by leveraging on our digital capability thus allowing us to remain competitive amidst this fast-changing era of globalisation, said AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir.

“By leveraging on AmBank’s digital capabilities, we have further enhanced the AmOnline app to extend flexibility for our customers to facilitate their banking needs irrespective of time and space. We will continue to develop the app for a more intuitive banking journey, with security capabilities to ensure an overall smoother experience for our users,” said AmBank Group chief operations officer Datuk Iswaraan Suppiah.

“In May 2021, we launched a fully digital onboarding experience via our AmOnline app, eliminating the need to visit the bank branches. The development of the digital account opening was timely amidst the on-going Covid-19 pandemic where we wanted our customers to be able to bank safely with us. We are truly honoured to be recognised for this feature,” said AmBank managing director (retail banking) Aaron Loo.

The adoption of e-KYC enables customers to open an account anytime and anywhere. The seamless, safe and secure mobile onboarding is made possible through AmOnline where it offers a step by step in-app guidance to complete self e-KYC by scanning MyKad and capturing a selfie for facial recognition. Customers will then be able to gain access to an array of banking services from the application.

The Asian Banker’s awards is one of the industry’s most prestigious recognition in reference to its rigorous criteria for innovativeness in retail financing in the Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, the West Asia and Africa.