AME commissioned to construct expanded facility for HQ Pack in i-Park@Indahpura

PETALING JAYA: Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd has been commissioned by HQ Pack Sdn Bhd to construct its expanded facility in i-Park@Indahpura, which would enhance the latter’s capabilities to capture a greater share of Asia’s high-technology packaging market.

Built adjacent to its current premises in i-Park@Indahpura, the integrated facility of 60,000 sq ft built-up area would encompass a production factory, cleanroom, warehouse and office block. The expansion is targeted for completion in the second half of 2021.

Apart from its headquarters in the Netherlands, HQ Pack also has branches in Singapore and the US. It develops, produces, manages and distributes packaging for high-quality and fragile industrial products for leading companies in the semiconductor, electronics, medical, optical, aerospace, machine construction and mechanical components sectors.

AME Elite executive director Simon Lee said to date, multinational corporations from across Europe, the Americas and Asia make up 86% of its clientele in i-Park@Indahpura, attesting to the quality of its services from the design and construction of industrial buildings, to the overall environment and management of the industrial park.

“This continued vote of confidence from HQ Pack Malaysia over the years indicates that our suite of integrated industrial solutions is aligned to our customer’s growth aspirations; and even more so as HQ Pack intends to achieve holistic and high-efficiency operations with this purpose-built facility.

“Furthermore, being entrusted with this undertaking amid a challenging economic backdrop bodes well for the continued vibrancy of i-Park@Indahpura, and cements Malaysia’s favourable position as a foreign direct investment (FDI) magnet. We are optimistic that our industrial park and the state will enjoy the positive multiplier effects hereafter,” Lee said in a statement.

i-Park@Indahpura, launched in 2011, is an award-winning, gated and guarded full-service industrial park in Johor spanning 205 acres. It is home to numerous Malaysian and international companies across various sectors, including aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, consumer and food products.

AME is currently constructing two integrated industrial parks in Johor: i-Park@Indahpura (Phase 3) and i-Park@Senai Airport City (Phases 1, 2 and 3). Both industrial parks feature custom-built industrial buildings within a well-planned gated and guarded compound, complemented by recreational facilities and workers’ dormitories.