PETALING JAYA: AME Elite Consortium Bhd is propelling the expansion of Jstar Motion Sdn Bhd (Jstar Motion) by building its fourth manufacturing facility in i-Park@Indahpura, to cater to increasing demand for smart technologies used in equipment and appliances in offices, medical facilities, industrial and homes.

The fourth plant has a built up area of 137,629 sq ft, and construction is targeted to start in November 2020 and be completed in May 2021.

Jstar Motion’s investments for land and buildings in i-Park@Indahpura amount to more than RM100 million, and its total manufacturing built-up area will stand at about 467,800 sq ft upon the completion of the fourth plant.

Jstar Motion is a subsidiary of China based Zhejiang Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Co Ltd (Jiecang), a leading provider of linear motion system for intelligent and ergonomic products that are supplied to prominent corporations and brands worldwide.

AME Elite group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai said AME’s i-Parks continue to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) from high-valued industries globally, and he remained confident that the group would be able to secure even more FDI and domestic customers over the next year.

“This comes as we build on our track record of not only offering quality one-stop solutions amid a conducive industrial resort environment, but also being an experienced growth partner to our clients.”

AME Elite had completed Jstar Motion’s two plants in i-Park@Indahpura in the first half of 2020, and is completing a third plant in the same industrial park in the first quarter of 2021.

AME Elite is developing two integrated industrial parks in Johor: i-Park@Indahpura (Phase 3) and i-Park@Senai Airport City (Phases 1, 2 and 3). Both industrial parks feature custom-built industrial buildings within a well-planned gated and guarded compound, complemented by recreational facilities and workers’ dormitories.