AME Elite expedites HQ Pack’s continued expansion in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd is expediting the continued expansion of its repeat customer HQPack Sdn Bhd by constructing its sixth facility in i-Park@Indahpura, Johor.

The contract comes on the heels of HQ Pack taking delivery of its recently-completed 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in i-Park@Indahpura in November 2021. The high-tech integrated facility, built by AME, includes specialised engineered spaces such as ISO Class 6 cleanrooms and ISO Class 5 darkrooms, a dust-controlled wood workshop and controlled environment foam assembly.

HQ Pack had the groundbreaking ceremony of its sixth facility in i-Park@Indahpura today, which will feature an agreed lettable area of 100,000 sq ft, comprising a warehouse and office block. The facility is slated for completion in the second half of 2023.

HQ Pack, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based high-tech packaging manufacturer HQ Pack BV, has established presence in Malaysia since 2010. Together with facilities in Singapore and US, it develops, produces and distributes packaging for high-quality and fragile industrial products for leading companies in the semiconductor, electronics, medical, optical, aerospace, machine construction and mechanical components sectors.

AME Elite group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai said in being entrusted with the responsibility of building HQ Pack’s sixth facility, AME is extending its business relationship with this growth-centric company for close to a decade.

“HQ Pack’s fast-paced expansions would also have a positive multiplier effect on job creation in Johor, with HQ Pack’s workforce expected to exceed 400-strong by 2023 from 210 currently. Beyond quantity, the quality of workforce would also be enhanced, given HQ Pack’s high-technology expertise.

“Continued large-scale investments such as this affirm Johor’s position as one of the top five states in Malaysia for total approved investments. Our industrial parks endeavour to continue attracting both foreign and domestic direct investments to become a formidable growth engine for the state and nation,” he said in a statement.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority reported that it had approved a total of RM3.3 billion investments in Johor in the first quarter of 2022, inclusive of foreign and domestic investments in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The i-Park@Indahpura is a gated and guarded full-service industrial park spanning 205 acres. It houses numerous Malaysian and international companies across various sectors, including electrical and electronics, medical devices, precision engineering, and food industries.

AME is currently constructing three integrated industrial parks in Johor: i-Park@Indahpura (Phase 3), i-Park@Senai Airport City (Phases 1, 2 and 3) and i-TechValley. All these industrial parks feature custom-built industrial buildings within a well-planned gated and guarded compound, complemented by recreational facilities and workers’ dormitories.