PETALING JAYA: AME Elite Consortium Bhd is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

According to its draft prospectus, its IPO of up to 128.13 million IPO shares represents up to about 30% of the enlarged issued share capital of the company.

The exercise will comprise a public issue of 85.42 million new shares and an offer for sale of up to 42.71 million existing shares involving a retail offering of 17.08 million shares and institutional offering up to 111.05 million IPO shares.

AME is an industrial property developer and services provider with core expertise in the design-and-build of industrial parks as well as construction of customised large manufacturing plants, complemented by its offerings in engineering services and property investment and management services in Malaysia.

It expects to use the gross proceeds from the public issue for future industrial property development and investment projects including land acquisitions and joint ventures, working capital for its i-Park @ SAC development project and to complete the expansion of its precast concrete fabrication capacity.

AME disclosed that it is in preliminary discussions with certain land owners in and outside Johor on potential acquisition and development opportunities.

“However, we have not identified or committed to any acquisition and development targets.”

To maintain its cost competitiveness, it will continue to identify reasonably priced land as well as assess and monitor the process of tendering and contract negotiation, the group said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2018, AME reported a net profit of RM78.22 million, 37% higher than the RM57.1 million it made a year ago, while revenue grew 14.2% to RM341.32 million from RM298.96 million.

Net profit margin rose to 22.92% from 19.1%.