PETALING JAYA: AmInvest won the Best Global Sukuk Fund Manager 2019 Award from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at its External Fund Managers Annual Awards 2020.

In a statement, AmInvest said the EPF had assessed AmInvest based on its three-year rolling performance from financial aspects including return on investment, time-weighted rate of return and information ratio along with other service evaluation standards such as compliance, training provided and service quality.

CEO Goh Wee Peng said its stringent in-house credit processes and credit selection capabilities coupled with i fund managers’ skills in executing investment strategies, were instrumental in helping to cushion the impact to the investment portfolio from various domestic and global headwinds throughout 2019.

For the one-year period up to end December 2019, AmInvest’s total Shariah-compliant assets under management (AUM) grew by 20%, driven by the growth of its sukuk and money market funds.

As at Dec 31 2019, AmInvest’s Shariah-compliant AUM was around RM10.8 billion which mainly comprised sukuk and money market investments.

“We remain positive for sukuk as global interest rates are on a declining trend with the introduction of large stimulus packages by major central banks around the world to stimulate the economy.

“Nevertheless, we will remain vigilant through credit surveillance on sukuk investments in view of a possible economic downturn and its impact on business earnings, as well as consumer confidence,” said AmIslamic Funds Management Sdn Bhd (AmInvest) principal officer and CIO Kevin Wong Weng Tuck said.