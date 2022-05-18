AmInvest is again Best Bond Group at Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

PETALING JAYA: AmInvest has again been awarded the Best Bond Fund Family Group Over Three Years for the third consecutive year at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2022.

The annual event highlights funds and fund management companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers for the year ended Dec 31, 2021.

AmDynamic Bond has won all three Best Bond MYR Fund’s individual award categories – Three Years’, Five Years’ and Ten Years’ performance.

In two of the categories, Best Bond MYR Fund Over Three Years and Best Bond MYR Fund Over Five Years, AmDynamic Bond is the winner for the third year running.

Commenting on the four wins, AmBank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said AmInvest has been managing funds for over 40 years and these awards truly underscore the capabilities of its investment team in adding value to investors’ portfolios notwithstanding volatile market conditions.

AmFunds Management Bhd (AmInvest) CEO Goh Wee Peng said the leading factor affecting the outlook for bonds is the expected interest rate hike decisions by central banks in developed markets as rising inflationary fears continue.

“Although the market is pricing in such factors, this year will likely be another year of volatility,” Goh predicted.

Lipper, Refinitiv head of research Robert Jenkins said the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award recognises managers who are successful in facing down market factors not seen in decades which include rising inflation, a thinning labour pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain.

“Markets are ebbing and flowing along with the sentiments and emotions of investors as the pandemic continues to cloud outlooks and change perspectives. Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earnings statements and factoring in the impacts of various viral waves, all of which make active management more challenging than ever,” he added.

AmInvest has delivered outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios in a time of unprecedented changes, said Jenkins.

AmDynamic Bond seeks to optimise risk-adjusted returns for investors based on, among others, interest rate expectations, currency movements and diversification opportunities through its exposure to both local as well as foreign bonds, the group said. It employs an active management investment strategy that seeks to increase returns by capitalising on market views and timing decisions rather than a buy-and-hold strategy.

As at March 31, 2022, AmDynamic Bond registered a total return of 14.3%, 28.5% and 59.4% over periods of three years, five years and ten years respectively.