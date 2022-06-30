AmInvest launches sustainable series health fund

KUALA LUMPUR: AmInvest has launched the Sustainable Series - Health Fund, a long-term capital growth fund in line with AmBank Group’s transformational, long-term sustainability strategy.

The fund will feed into the Pictet - Health fund which invests in global companies such as digital diagnostics providers, physiotherapy services and health insurers — capitalising on health megatrends as well as innovators improving the standard of healthcare.

In a statement, AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the introduction of the fourth fund in the bank’s Sustainable Series reflects the group’s initiative to bring thematic offerings that focus on environmental and socially responsible investments.

He said AmInvest has already launched three other Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI)-qualified funds under the Sustainable Series, namely the Positive Change Fund, Climate Tech Fund and Nutrition Fund, with more funds slated to be launched soon.

“We are seeing retail investors becoming more particular in what they invest in and wanting to align their personal values and beliefs on sustainability with their investment portfolio,” he said.

The fund’s base currency is the US dollar and it is being offered for subscription by sophisticated investors in US dollar, ringgit Malaysia (RM) and in RM-hedged classes at the initial offer prices of US$1 and RM1 per unit, respectively, during the initial offer period until July 18. - Bernama