PETALING JAYA: AmInvest has bagged two private retirement scheme (PRS) awards by the Private Pension Administrator Malaysia (PPA), namely the Top Achiever for PRS Assets Under Management Growth and Top Achiever for PRS Member Growth as part of its Growing PRS Together 2019 – Recognising Excellence Awards.

PPA is the central administrator for PRS. PPA is a body approved by the Securities Commission Malaysia and established to administer and promote the growth of the PRS industry, as well as, protect PRS members’ interest.

Under the PRS AUM Growth category, AmInvest was awarded for recording the highest AUM growth of around 38% among PRS Providers for the one-year period up to end-December 2019. Within the PRS Member Growth category, AmInvest was the top achiever with a growth in members of about 16% over the course of the year.

AmInvest CEO Goh Wee Peng said the company’s PRS offerings have been designed with long-term wealth creation in mind to help all Malaysians live their retirement dreams.

“AmInvest offers one of the most diverse range of retirement solutions in the market in terms of asset classes for Malaysian investors to choose from according to their respective retirement needs, goals and risk tolerance.

“We are also the only PRS Provider in the country to offer unique AmPRS non-core bond fund offerings, AmPRS-Tactical Bond and AmPRS-Dynamic Sukuk, the latter of which is a Shariah-compliant fund,” she said.

As at Nov 30, 2020, two AmInvest funds were ranked within the top five best performing PRS funds in the market over a one-year performance period.

AmPRS-Islamic Equity achieved a one-year total return (a measure of the fund’s performance comprising income distribution and capital gains) of around 36%. AmPRS-Islamic Balanced registered a one-year total return of about 26%.