‘Ample room for foreign investments to grow in M’sia due to low base’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia could see a rebound in investments from foreign investors due to its low foreign ownership, according to Manulife Investment Management (M) Bhd.

Manulife co-head of global macro strategy Sue Trinh (pix) said that Malaysia is the least crowded in terms of foreign investors’ positions relative to the region.

“From a portfolio investments perspective, foreign investors had really run for the hills for quite some time. And that is actually a positive development for Asia (including Malaysia) here. Looking ahead, it means that foreign ownership of Asian equity and fixed income assets has ample room to grow from a very low starting point,” she said during Manulife Investment Management 2023 Mid-year Regional Market Outlook briefing today.

Trinh added that there is an asymmetric risk to the upside for the country, meaning that there is relatively limited downside potential if the news turns unfavourable, but there is certainly much greater upside potential in a positive scenario.

“In other words, the potential for gains outweighs the potential for losses,” she said.

Trinh added the outlook for Malaysia is balanced from a regional perspective. And Malaysia’s growth deceleration is expected to continue in the second half, partly influenced by the exports to its major trade partner China.

“But the government is prioritising fiscal measures, in which discretionary spending plays a role in the growth,” she said.

Trinh also said that there are numerous opportunities for Malaysia as deglobalisation is under way.

“We are overweight on selective industrial sectors, and considering the demographic theme of an ageing population in relation to economic demand and potential changes in the economy, the health sector could benefit from these factors, along with decarbonisation due to environmental issues,” she added.

Additionally, Manulife chief investment officer, Asia (ex-Japan) fixed income Murray Collis said that Malaysia has relatively strong macroeconomics fundamentals.

“When we look more broadly, the Malaysian bond market remains attractive from a valuation viewpoint. For us, in terms of Malaysia we do like the bond market,” he said.

Collis added, “We feel like the Malaysian ringgit has depreciated excessively. We are neutral on the currency and are slightly positive on it in the medium term.”