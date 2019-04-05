Amrin is Boustead’s new managing director

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin (pix), who is resigning from Sime Darby Property Bhd, has been appointed as managing director of Boustead Holdings Bhd.

Amrin will relinquish his position as group managing director at Sime Darby Property effective May 3, 2019 and will begin his new role at Boustead on May 6, 2019. Amrin will replace Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin who left the company on Dec 31, 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Amrin as our new managing director. We are confident that his experience and proven track record will help steer the group forward. Particularly given the increasingly competitive landscape, his vast expertise and sharp business acumen certainly augurs well for the development of the group,” said Boustead chairman Gen. Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Che Mat.

Amrin has some 30 years of experience in the corporate arena. He began his career in the financial services industry and has held several key appointments.

He also played a pivotal role in driving the success of Malaysian companies including Renong Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd, Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Bhd, Media Prima Bhd and most recently, Sime Darby Property. He is currently a director of Taliworks Corp Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd.