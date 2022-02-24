Amway expects moderate sales growth in FY2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Bhd aims to deliver moderate sales growth with improved profitability for this financial year ending Dec 31 (FY2022) and continue to strategically invest in specific areas to achieve long-term business growth.

The specific areas include Amway Business Owners-centric programmes, product launches and promotions, and it will also improve its digital platform and related delivery infrastructure, said Mike Duong (pix), managing director for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

“While the cost associated with these investments will exert pressure on operating margin, we expect the sales incentive plan rolled out in prior years to normalise, thereby improving this year’s operating margin versus the prior year,“ he told a virtual media briefing on the group's FY2021 performance today.

The consumer product distributor's net profit fell to RM36.78 million in FY2021 from RM46.90 million in the previous year, while revenue rose 28.8 per cent to RM1.49 billion.

Despite the ongoing pandemic challenges, the group managed to grow its revenue due to continuous good demand for nutrition and wellness products, and the newly-launched air purifier product, Atmosphere Mini, Duong said.

The performance was also driven by the Amway Privileged Customer programme and strong field momentum motivated by a sales incentive plan introduced in January 2021.

Duong said the company was able to generate strong growth by leveraging the solid foundation implemented in 2020.

According to him, the focus continues to be on delivering innovative products, strengthening support for their entrepreneurs, and enhancing their e-commerce platform to stay relevant, meet customer needs and expectations.

Amid the pandemic, he said, many sought an alternative career path with greater financial security and flexible working conditions.

“Amway has always placed emphasis on offering a low-risk, money-back guaranteed opportunity for business ownership, and it has introduced various initiatives to further improve the entrepreneurial business journey.

“These new initiatives, coupled with the strong demand for Amway’s health and wellness products, led to half a million new entrepreneurs and customers signing up in 2021,“ he said.

The group declared a third single-tier interim dividend of five sen per share for FY2021, which was paid on Dec 17, 2021, bringing its total dividend payout to 24 sen.

At lunch break, the counter fell seven sen to RM5.35, with 17,300 shares transacted. - BERNAMA