Analysts cautious on Muhibbah Engineering’s Q2 earnings

PETALING JAYA: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s earnings for its second quarter ending June 30 are expected to be worse than in the first quarter, as Q2 covered the peak of the Covid-19 travel restrictions, which could lead to its Cambodian airport operations reporting losses.

For the first quarter, Muhibbah’s core net profit was down 92% mainly due to weaker associate contributions from its 21%-owned Cambodian airport which saw passenger traffic plunging to 1.9 million.

Its construction division, which registered losses before tax, also contributed to the overall drop.

In a note, Kenanga Research said that tourists are still deterred from from travelling into Cambodia given the multiple SOPs and restrictions imposed, and that the group’s current order book of RM1.3 billion provides visibility for a year.

As such, the research house said it is cutting its earnings forecast for FY20/FY21 by 65% and 30%, after factoring in losses of RM20m/RM10m for its construction division and lower passenger traffic of 5m/8m for its Cambodian airports due to Covid-19, respectively.

“Despite the huge slash in earnings coupled with the fact that Muhibbah’s airports are direct victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, we find its valuations just too attractive to ignore at this juncture,” it said, adding that it has ascribed a -2.5SD price-to-book value to the group’s construction division due to the volatile profits, fully omitted Phnom Penh airport from the concession valuation, and only valuing Favelle Favco Bhd at RM1.84.

Kenanga is maintaining its outperform call on Muhibbah with a lower target price of RM1.15, from RM1.20 previously.

Likewise, MIDF Research cut its FY20F and FY21F earnings by 39.1% and 35.2% respectively due to notable underperformance of Q1 2020 results, and the continued negative impact from Covid-19 on the group’s airport business in Cambodia during the next 12 to 18 months.

It is maintaining a buy call with a lower target price of RM1.35, ascribing a price to earnings multiple of 10x to FY21 earnings per share (EPS), which reflects the conservative current sector wide valuation on construction stocks.

CGS CIMB Research, however, is maintaining its FY20-21 EPS forecast for now, as it believes second-half 2020 results could partially mitigate the subdued earnings outlook in the first half.

This is in view of post-MCO resumption of domestic business units, and mild recovery in travel patterns which may soften the decline in Cambodia Airports’ passenger numbers.

“Post-1Q’20 results, we have revised down our estimated discounted cash flow (DCF) value for Cambodia Airports by 36% to RM1.4 billion to capture the risks of a further decline passenger numbers in 2Q20 and 2H20.

“Maintain reduce due to heightened earnings risks from Covid-19 and MCO. Our target price is lowered to 85 sen from RM1.4, due to the lower estimated DCF value for airports and a higher 60% RNAV discount (50% previously),” it said.