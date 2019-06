PETALING JAYA: Analysts are divided on the market outlook for the year, following a muted quarter of corporate earnings.

Despite a downward revision to its end-2019 FBM KLCI target, PublicInvest Research remains positive over the near to medium-term market outlook and expects the earnings cycle to improve.

“Our optimism is premised on, among others, the government’s focus on growth, an undervalued ringgit which should encourage capital inflows, and an expected resolution to the US-China trade spat, albeit piecemeal, but sufficient to make both parties coming out looking like ‘winners’,” it said in its report on Tuesday.

In terms of stocks, it favours EA Technique, Sapura Energy, D&O Green Technologies, Mega First, Ta Ann and Alliance Bank while Uzma and Perak Transit were dropped in favour of CIMB Group and Serba Dinamik.

“The current result reporting cycle saw some cuts to significant market moving sectors in the benchmark index, most noticeably in plantations. Banking saw some minor tweaks lower owing to the recent Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) cut while telecommunications were adjusted for accounting standard changes.

“Reaction has again been relatively muted thus far, with the benchmark FBM KLCI actually inching 4.55 points higher on Monday (June 3) to show some resilience, despite weaker global markets on account of President Donald Trump now ‘picking a fight’ with Mexico and India,” said PublicInvest Research.

Its earnings growth assumption for 2019 and 2020 are 2.5% and 6.2% respectively due to prevailing weak conditions. The adjustments to earnings resulted in a reduction of its end-2019 FBM KLCI target to 1,690 points.

MIDF Research has also cut its 2019 baseline target for the local benchmark from 1,800 points to 1,720 points, following the reduction in its aggregate forward earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020.

“Having reasoned the above, however, we take cognisance that equity price is a function of both underlying value and valuation. Granted, the performance of corporate earnings (which is a key measure of underlying value) may have been less than buoyant lately hence the decision to cut our FBM KLCI 2019 baseline target. Nevertheless, valuation expansion is a bona fide risk to our baseline outlook on the local benchmark,” it said.

Meanwhile, Affin Hwang Capital said there is no significant catalyst for the market, especially given the poor corporate earnings delivery while PE valuations for the KLCI remain at a premium over its peers.

“We maintain our ‘neutral’ rating on the KLCI although our 2019 year-end estimate for the KLCI is reduced to 1,679 (based on an unchanged 18 times 2019 KLCI EPS), from 1,810 previously.

“We make no change to our sector positioning for now, and remain overweight on the autos, gaming, healthcare, insurance, oil and gas, and rubber gloves sectors, where we believe the risk-reward is still favourable and earnings growth is still a key consideration,” it said.

However, it believes that equity outflows may recede over the near term as foreign shareholdings appear to have plateaued at 23%.

“Note that the KLCI was one of the only markets within the Asia-6 that saw significant equity outflows. Year-to-date, RM4.8 billion has been withdrawn and contributing to the 2.5% drop of the KLCI.”