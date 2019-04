PETALING JAYA: Analysts remain cautious about IHH Healthcare Bhd’s recent acquisition of India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd as it has the highest risk of impairment moving forward.

This comes after a qualified opinion by IHH’s auditors pertaining to its FY18 audited accounts. The rationale behind the opinion is that there are ongoing investigations by various parties on Fortis, as such the auditors were unable to ascertain the extent of funds’ diversions, if any, in excess of the amount that had been provisioned for prior to the acquisition.

“Given the many external variables affecting Fortis, we are of the opinion that out of all of IHH’s core assets, Fortis has the highest risk of impairment moving forward,” said HLIB Research after attending a conference call by IHH.

Post clarification from management, it has uplifted the “under review” call on IHH and the stock remains a “hold”.

AmInvestment Bank Research is negative on the issue as there is a risk of impairments which would impact IHH’s financial statements. The provisional goodwill accounted for Fortis in FY18 is RM1.5 billion.

IHH management reiterated that concerns raised in the qualified opinion were known prior to the acquisition, while Fortis will undergo the procedural impairment test annually as per the groups other assets.

IHH had acquired a 31.1% stake in Fortis in November 2018 and the group will be making an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in Fortis upon the lifting of status quo order by India’s Supreme Court.

AmInvestment Bank Research remains concerned over IHH due to the high currency risk associated with its operations in Turkey, coupled with start-up losses at its green field hospital projects.

However, its long-term growth prospects are strong underpinned by growing demand for private healthcare backed by rising affluence and the aging populations.

“IHH also appeals to investors for its presence in key regional markets such as Singapore, India and China,” said the research house, which maintains its “hold” recommendation on IHH with an unchanged fair value of RM5.30 per share.

HLIB Research also noted that the acquisition of Fortis is positive for IHH in the long run.

“However we qualify that the speed to completion and gestation period for this acquisition remains opaque amidst the backdrop multiple court cases and other external variables at play.”

IHH’s share price has been on a downward spiral since Monday with a fall of 3.6%. Today, the stock declined 2 sen or 0.4% to RM5.56 on 4.61 million shares done.